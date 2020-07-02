US issues business advisory to companies with supply chain links to entities complicit in human rights abuses in China

The move comes as part of the series of tough measures that the Trump Administration has been taking in the last few days, including designating Huawei and ZTE as national security threats and President Donald Trump signing of the Uighur Human Rights Policy Act.

Describing China as one of the world’s most unfree countries, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said that a day earlier the Chinese Communist Party implemented its draconian national security law on Hong Kong in violation of commitments that it made to the Hong Kong people and to the United Kingdom.

He said, the United States is deeply concerned about the law’s sweeping provisions and the safety of everyone living in the territory, including Americans.