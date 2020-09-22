Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / US imposes range of sanctions and restrictions on Iran

US imposes range of sanctions and restrictions on Iran

US President Donald Trump said, he is imposing sanctions on Iranians for violating a UN arms embargo and demanded enforcement by US allies, who roundly dispute that he has any such authority. Donald Trump further said, his actions sent a clear message to the Iranian regime and those in the international community who refuse to stand up to Iran.

The Trump Administration said, it was imposing sanctions on 27 individuals and entities under a UN resolution including Iran’s Defence Ministry, its Atomic Energy Organization and Venezuela’s leftist leader Nicolas Maduro, whom Washington is trying to topple.

Please share this news

Check Also

Parliament passes Essential Commodities Amendment Bill

 The Bill allows the central government to regulate the supply of certain food items only …

    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved