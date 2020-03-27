US has now most confirmed coronavirus cases in world

The United States surpassed China (81,285) and Italy (80,589) in terms of number of people infected with the novel coronavirus.



A week ago, the number of confirmed cases were 8,000. It has dangerously surged 10 times in the span of a week. With at least 263 deaths, the US reported most number of fatalities on a single day.

At least 1,290 Americans have died due to coronavirus so far.



Dr Deborah Brix, coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force assured Americans that there is no shortage of essential medical supplies including ventilators and ICU beds.

