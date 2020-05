US flag to be flown at half-staff for next 3 days: POTUS

Trump tweeted, flags will be lowered on all Federal Buildings and National Monuments to half-staff over the next three days in memory of the Americans lost to the Coronavirus.

He said, the flags will continue to be flown at half-staff on Memorial Day, observed on 25th May every year, in honor of those in the US military who died serving their country.