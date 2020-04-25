US FDA approves first at-home COVID-19 test kit

The test kit, costing 119 dollars in the US, has been developed by LabCorp, an American company with a network of medical laboratories across the country.

Speaking at a White House news conference, FDA Commissioner Stephen M Hahn said that under certain circumstances with doctor supervision, a test can be mailed to a patient, and the patient can perform the self-swab and then mail it back to get the results.

The FDA authorisation permits nasal swab specimens to be collected at home using the test kit if recommended by a healthcare provider after completing a COVID-19 questionnaire.