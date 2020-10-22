US designates six more China based media outlets as foreign missions, China vows necessary response | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The designations restrict the operations of Yicai Global, Jiefang Daily, Xinmin Evening News, Social Sciences in China Press, Beijing Review, and Economic Daily in the United States but don’t affect what they can publish in US.

The Department of State in a statement said the outlets are “substantially owned or effectively controlled” by the Chinese regime. The designations follows the February 18th designation of Xinhua News Agency, China Global Television Network, China Radio International, China Daily Distribution Corporation, and Hai Tian Development Corporation and the June 22nd designation of China Central Television, China News Service, the People’s Daily, and the Global Times, in recognition that they are China-controlled propaganda outlets. The designation means they’ll be treated as foreign embassies or other diplomatic missions, and thus be required to register their employees and U.S. properties with the State Department.

Chinese Foreign Ministry has opposed this US move. Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Thursday said that China will make necessary and legitimate response and urges the US to immediately correct the course.

The measure is among a range of Trump administration actions aimed at combating Chinese influence in the United States. In August, the State Department designated a Washington-based center that supports Beijing-backed Confucius Institutes as a foreign mission. Confucius Institutes, which project themselves as language and culture programs, have drawn intensified scrutiny in recent months over their role in spreading propaganda.

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo has also expressed hope that all Confucius Institutes in the United States can be closed down by the end of the year.

There are currently about 67 Confucius Institutes on American college campuses, according to the National Association of Scholars.

ANSHUMAN MISHRA // BEIJING/ /22-10-2020