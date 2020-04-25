US: COVID-19 death toll crosses 50,000

In the last 24 hours 3,176 people died from the virus in the US. Globally, the COVID-19 cases exceeded 2.7 million, with more than 192,000 dead, the university said.

The grim news comes as parts of the US reopened after weeks of lockdown that has crippled the world’s largest economy.

The US accounted for nearly a third of the total number of cases, exceeding 869,000, and over a quarter of the fatalities with 50,031.

It is one of the highest recorded numbers of death anywhere in the world since the pandemic began in central China’s Wuhan city last year.

