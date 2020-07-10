US COVID-19 cases surpass 3.1 mln, rise by over 50,000 per day over past week

Meanwhile, the national death toll reached 133,195, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at JHU.

Over the past seven days, the U.S. has seen an average of more than 52,000 new confirmed cases per day, up 20.3 percent from a week ago.

The country, the hardest-hit in the world, passed the grim milestone of three million infections on Wednesday. The actual number is likely far higher due to issues over getting tested in March and April.

Coronavirus infections are surging in several southern hotspots including California, Texas, Florida, Louisiana and Arizona, while the pandemic has almost entirely receded from its former epicenter in New York and the northeast.

Several states have been forced to suspend their reopening processes or even reverse course, with some ordering bars to close again.

On Wednesday morning, U.S. President Donald Trump called on schools throughout the country to reopen in the fall, lashing out at his own top health agency to ease health and safety requirements aimed at slowing the spread of the virus, such as social distancing.