US COVID-19 cases climb to 2.87mln, death approaching 130,000

The country saw over 4,300 news cases and about 230 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the CSSE data showed.

The state of New York reported nearly 400,000 COVID-19 cases, reaching 397,131 on Sunday, of which New York City accounted for 216,969 cases, according to state figures.

Its governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday announced that New York City will enter phase three of reopening on Monday as scheduled, but without resuming indoor dining.

The state of Florida reported 9,999 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in Florida to 200,111.

This news came one day after state officials announced 11,445 new daily coronavirus cases in Florida – which was an all-time high, according to state officials.

Florida also reported eight new deaths on Sunday. There had been 3,731 total deaths in the state.

Other states that saw COVID-19 case spike in the past three days included Arizona, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Nevada.