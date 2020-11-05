US COVID-19 cases approach 9.5 mln

The CSSE said that the country’s cumulative case count had reached 9,472,548, including a death toll of 233,596, as of 18:24 Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday.

According to a CNN report, the daily number of new cases in the United States continues to rise. In at least 36 states, the number of new cases in a single day is rising. Idaho, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin all recorded a record number of new cases in a single day on Tuesday, the Election Day.

The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation predicts that the rising hospitalization rate could forecast another 140,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. before Inauguration Day on Jan 20, 2021.

To cope with the surge of COVID-19 cases, hospitals in Wisconsin and Texas have been preparing more beds for patients. The city of El Paso, Texas, has converted a convention center into a temporary hospital.

The U.S. now has the highest cumulative number of confirmed cases and deaths in the world.