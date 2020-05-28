US coronavirus deaths top 100,000

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the United States has crossed one lakh, the highest in any country across the world as the pandemic wreaks havoc by affecting lives and disrupting economic activity.

One-third of the deaths have been reported in the world’s financial capital New York and neighbouring areas Connecticut and New Jersey. The wave of deaths had a devastating impact on the US economy which has entered into recession with over 35 million losing their jobs in the last three months.

“With the 100,000th recorded American death due to COVID-19, our nation marks a somber milestone. All across the country, families are mourning loved-ones lost to this disease,” said House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer.

“It is difficult to comprehend the scope of this tragedy, and each of these 100,000 Americans is a parent, grandparent, sibling, child, and valued community member,” he added.

As per the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 has impacted all age groups and communities in the country.