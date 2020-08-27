Urea sales is witnessing surge this Kharif season almost everywhere in the country: DV Sadananda Gowda

He said Government of India is taking every effort to strengthen supply from domestic units as well as from imports, when required. The cycle of import has been shortened to augment the supply in line with the peak in demand this season.

DV Sadananda Gowda was speaking to Agriculture Minister of Karnataka B .C Patil who met Shri Gowda in New Delhi today regarding availability of urea in Karnataka.

DV Sadananda Gowda said Due to persistent efforts of Union Government and continued support from respective State Governments, urea stock is comfortable across the country.

As far as State of Karnataka is concerned, the requirement projected for the entire Kharif 2020 season is 8.50 Lakh MT. Correspondingly, the requirement from 1st April to 26th August was 6.46 Lakh MT against which Department of Fertilisers has ensured an availability of 10.24 Lakh MT, including the opening stock of 3.16 Lakh MT. During this period, the sales of Urea have been 8.26 LMT as compared with the Sales of Urea of 5.20 Lakh MT during the corresponding period last year.

Despite this unprecedented high demand for Urea this season, the Urea availability has remained comfortable in the State.

DV Sadananda Gowda appreciated steps taken by the Government of Karnataka against hoarders and black marketeers.

He assured that supply of urea will be augmented in coming days, as per requirement. Department of Fertilisers is closely monitoring the availability situation, and steps have been taken by Department of Fertilisers to ensure that urea will be made available in time to farmers in Karnataka.

Patil thanked DV Sadananda Gowda and officers of Department of Fertilisers for timely supply of fertilisers to the State. He however said that the supply of urea needs to be scaled up in the State. The State is seeing a significant increase in net sown area by nearly 11.17 lakh hectares which is 20 % more than previous five-year average. This has resulted in surge in urea demand and sales in the State.

He requested for Central Government’s support in augmenting availability of urea in Karnataka.