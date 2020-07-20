UPSC gears up to conduct personaltiy tests (Interviews) for Civil Services Examination 2019

The Commission also reviewed the position and decided to defer the remaining PT Boards for 623 candidates of the CSE-2019 from 23.03.2020 onwards.

With gradual lifting of the lockdown, the Commission has decided to hold the PTs for the remaining candidates from 20th to 30th of July, 2020 and all the candidates have been suitably informed in advance.

In order to address the safety and health concerns of the candidates, expert advisers and staff of the Commission, suitable arrangements have been put in place.

As train services are not fully functional, the Commission, as a one-time measure, has decided to reimburse the lowest ‘to and fro airfare’ to the candidates coming for the PTs.

State Governments have been requested to allow the candidates holding e-Summon Letters for PTs to move in/out of the restricted zones for the purpose of attending the same. The Commission is also helping the candidates with their lodging and transport requirements.

On reaching the Commission, all candidates will be provided a ‘Sealed Kit’ consisting of a face mask, face shield, a bottle of sanitizer and hand gloves.

Since the Interview Boards generally comprise of senior advisers, the Commission has taken all precautionary and safety measures for contactless PTs in order to shield the interviewers and the interviewees appropriately.

The Commission’s staff involved in conduct of the PTs will also be equipped withsuitable protective gear.

Arrangements have been made for regular sanitization of all the rooms, halls, furniture and equipment. Seating arrangement for the candidates at all venues will ensure safe physical distancing.

Protocol/guidelines to be followed by the candidates for appearing in the interview have been communicated to them.

The Commission is committed to ensure the highest standards of health safety even as it fulfills its Constitutional mandate for selecting the most suitable candidates through its examinations.