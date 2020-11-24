UP’s Pilibhit Tiger Reserve bags 1st-ever international award, TX2, for doubling number of tigers in four years

Pilibhit Tiger Reserve have bagged the first-ever international award, TX2 for the conservation and preservation of the majestic animals.

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar hailed the award given to the Tiger Reserver.

In his tweet Union minister wrote, Congratulations to Team Pilibhit Tiger Reserve for winning the global TX2 award in recognition of its consistent conservation efforts and more than doubling the tiger population from 25 in 2014 to 65 in 2018.

SP Yadav, ADG, Project Tiger said that the award once again showcases India’s commitment in preservation and conservation efforts for the majestic beast.

Pilibhit Tiger Reserve was the first to receive the award among 13 tiger range countries. It achieved this goal in just four years from 2014, when it had 25 tigers which went up to 65 in 2018.

The award was virtually presented to the principal chief conservator of forest of the state, by United Nations Development Program.

The success to rigorous patrolling with constant use of Monitoring System for Tigers-Intensive Protection and Ecological Status (M-STRIPE), stringent action against wildlife criminals and poachers and forest and grassland management efforts of the forest staff proved to be the main difference in achieving the target.

Report: Tapas Bhattacharya