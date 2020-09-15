UPPSC vacancies 610 officer posts, can apply online till 5 October 2020

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has sought applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to 610 vacant posts including Engineer, Waiting Officer, Veterinary Officer, Mines Officer. Candidates willing to work on these posts can submit online applications by 05 October 2020. The last date for depositing the online application fee with the bank has been set as 01 October 2020.

Description of posts

Waiting officer 01

Veterinary Medical Officer 215

Mines officer 03

Assistant Professor 29

Principal (Allopathy) 01

Medical Officer 03

Medical Officer 256

Joint director 01

Deputy director 01

Assistant Planner 08

Engineer 04

Assistant Professor 88

Educational Qualifications

Candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Different Specialties must have obtained MD or equivalent qualification recognized by the Medical Council of India. Also have three years of teaching experience. For Assistant Planner (General Recruitment), candidates must have done a degree or post graduate diploma in a Town and Country Planning. Detailed information is available on the official website.

Age Range

The age of general category candidates should be between 21 and 62 years as on 01 July 2020. While reserved category will be given full age relaxation.

Application fee

Candidates in the general category will have to pay Rs 80 as fee and Rs 25 for online processing fee. Other backward classes will have to pay 80 as application fee and online processing fee of Rs 25. Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will have to pay Rs 40 as exam fee and Rs 25 online processing fee. Whereas candidates with handicapped category will have to deposit only 25 rupees.

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination and interview. Four optional answers will be given for each question in the written examination. Each wrong answer will be deducted as 0.33 marks. Negative marking will be done even if the answer is given incorrectly in the screening test.

pay scale

The selected candidates for these posts will be paid as salary from Rs 15,600 to Rs 2,08,700 per month.

How to apply

Candidates willing to work on these posts can apply online through the online website of the Union Public Service Commission http://uppsc.up.nic.in/Notifications.aspx.

