Upgraded Health and Personalization Features Come to Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch Active2 and Galaxy Watch3

\Samsung believes in putting the very best mobile experiences into the hands of as many people as possible, which includes our commitment to providing continuous software support for previous Galaxy Watch models. That’s why today, we announced that One UI is available to offer Galaxy users an elevated mobile experience. And now, starting from November 15th, a new software update1 will also enable Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch Active2 and Galaxy Watch3 owners to enjoy new features and a range of new watch faces to personalize their smartwatch experience.

Here are some of the features you can look forward to.

Get Help With Advanced Fall Detection Whether You Are Moving or Standing Still

Fall Detection is designed to identify hard falls when the wearer is moving, such as when they are doing physical activities, like running. Coming to Galaxy Watch Active2 and Galaxy Watch3, the new update gives you the option to select a higher sensitivity for Fall Detection – you can even choose to detect a fall when you are standing still. Once a fall is detected, your watch will send an SOS notification to pre-selected contacts, helping ensure that the wearer can receive the assistance they need as soon as possible. This makes it easier to keep both yourself and your more vulnerable loved ones safe.2

Work Out With Friends Using Updated Group Challenge

Group Challenge enables you to work out with friends no matter how far apart you are – helping you stay motivated and connected by working out together. With the new update, you can now add your friends or family members to a Challenge, battling it out to see who can go the furthest or the fastest, either working as a team or competing against each other individually. Keep track of your own place in the competition or see how you’re performing as a team – all from your wrist.

Get a More Holistic Insight Into Your Health

The Galaxy Watch series has introduced a vast suite of advanced health features – from heart rate tracking and blood oxygen measurement to sleep and stress management.3 Plus, with ground-breaking Blood Pressure (BP)4 and Electrocardiogram (ECG)5 monitoring in select markets, Galaxy Watch users can benefit from accurate health monitoring and gain deeper insights into their overall health through the Samsung Health Monitor app.

Currently available in a total of 42 markets, the Samsung Health Monitor app6 was recently introduced on the Galaxy Watch4 in four new markets – Australia, Azerbaijan, Paraguay and Georgia – and has since expanded to the Galaxy Watch Active2 and Galaxy Watch3.

The Perfect Watch Face for You

Watch faces are a fun and simple way to make your Galaxy Watch reflect your personal style. Now, you can enjoy 10 additional watch faces that first launched with the Galaxy Watch4. From the bright and bold Big Number and Active watch faces, to the stylish and minimalist Classic – more options mean more freedom to express yourself.

Some of the new watch faces are designed to enable you to take personalization a step further. Tapping on these watch face will enable you to pick between different background or text colors, while the Animals watch face allows you to choose between different colorful animated creatures like a monkey, rabbit, sheep or cat.

1 Availability may vary by market, device or operator. The update will initially be available on Bluetooth versions, and will roll out to LTE versions later. Requires the latest version of the Galaxy Wearable app and Galaxy Watch plugin.

2 Fall detection feature is available on Galaxy Watch Active2, Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Watch4. To notify an emergency contact, a network connection is required. GPS accuracy may be affected by obstructions to the satellite signal, such as buildings.

3 These features are intended for general wellness and fitness purposes only. Not intended for use in detection, diagnosis, or treatment of any medical condition or disease. Availability of these features may vary by market or device.

4 The Blood Pressure feature is only available in select markets. To ensure accuracy, users should calibrate their device every four weeks with a traditional blood pressure cuff. The BP app cannot diagnose hypertension, other conditions, or check for signs of a heart attack. This app can only be used for measuring in ages 22 and over. It is not meant to replace traditional methods of diagnosis or treatment by a qualified healthcare professional.

5 The ECG feature is only available in select markets. The ECG app is not intended to replace traditional methods of diagnosis or treatment. The ECG app is not intended for users with known arrhythmias other than atrial fibrillation or users under 22 years old. Users should not interpret or take clinical action based on the device output without consultation of a qualified healthcare professional.

6 Availability may vary by market. Available on the Galaxy Watch Active2, Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Watch4. Requires Samsung Galaxy Smartphone with Android 7 or later, and Samsung Health Monitor app which is available only at the Samsung Galaxy app store. Due to country restrictions in acquiring approval/registration as a medical device, Samsung Health Monitor app only works on watches and smartphones purchased in the countries where service is currently available.