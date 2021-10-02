Upgrade Your Home With Your Favorite Samsung TVs & Digital Appliances This Festive Season

Samsung, India’s most trusted consumer electronics brand, today announced mega deals on a wide range of Samsung TVs and digital appliances during the much awaited Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days. The two sales will run between October 2 to October 10, 2021.

Adding excitement to the festivities, these lucrative offers will be valid across all consumer electronics product categories and come loaded with massive discounts, assured gifts such as soundbar worth INR 16,990 and The Frame TV bezel worth upto INR 9,900, exchange and EMI offers; all this, along with cashback offers of up to INR 3,000.

“Consumers are looking to upgrade their homes this festival season with premium lifestyle televisions and digital appliances to transform their living spaces. We are confident that our unique offers, in partnership with Flipkart and Amazon, will enrich their lifestyle, adding more joy to this festive season,” said Sandeep Singh Arora, Senior Director, Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India

Here are the exciting offers:

TVs

Consumers buying Samsung’s revolutionary lifestyle TV, The Frame – a TV when it’s on and Art when it’s off, will get complimentary bezel worth upto INR 9,900, bank cashback of up to INR 3,000 and no cost EMIs (24 month) with leading banks.

Unbelievably stunning, The Frame has been tastefully designed to make your luxury living space more distinctive and allow you to make your own style statement with stunning and customizable bezel options that come in different colours to complement your surroundings.

The 43-inch model will be available for INR 59,990, the 50-inch model for INR 74,990, the 55-inch model for INR 89,990 and the 65-inch model for INR 121,990, during the offer period.

The Crystal 4K UHD TV range with a billion true colours will be available at attractive EMIs of INR 2,055. Consumers looking to buy big screen size of 65-inch Crystal 4K UHD TV will get a free soundbar worth INR 16,990.

Refrigerators

Samsung’s innovative Convertible French Door refrigerator in 580L capacity will be available at INR 71,990 under an exchange offer. Skillfully designed for compact modern kitchens, the convertible option in French Door refrigerators gives freedom to consumers to manage storage space as per their requirement by turning the freezer into fridge thorough a simple touch of a button.

Samsung’s Digi-Touch CoolTM 5in1 single-door refrigerator is available in 198L and 225L capacities. Digi-Touch Cool not only comes in alluring designs and colours but also has a cutting-edge touch panel that is simple and easy to use. Digi-Touch Cool range starts from INR 15,390 under an exchange offer.

The Frost Free Convertible refrigerator in 253L capacity will be offered at an attractive discount of INR 7,000.

Washing Machines

Samsung’s Front Load washing machine with Hygiene Steam and 5-Star energy rating will be available in 6 kg, 7 kg and 8 kg capacities. Ensuring high standards of cleaning and hygiene, Hygiene Steam technology removes ingrained dirt and 99.9% of bacteria and allergens. Consumers will get discount of up to INR 5,400 on this range.

Samsung’s Top Load 5-Star rated digital inverter technology range starts from 6.5 kg capacity and consumers can avail discount of up to INR 5,500. The digital inverter technology provides a quieter and more powerful performance.

Samsung’s Top Load washing machine range with Diamond Drum Technology in 6.5 kg capacity will start from INR 13,990 under an exchange offer.

Samsung Soundbar

Soundbars with an immersive audio experience, surround sound expansion with Dolby technology will be available at an attractive price of INR 6,499.

Smart Monitors

Samsung’s Smart Monitors designed to meet the ever-evolving needs of Indian Gen Z and millennials will be available at a discounted price of INR 18,699. The Do-It-All screen lets users enjoy Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV and other OTT apps.

