Update on COVID Relief Aid

Government of India has been receiving international cooperation of COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since 27th April 2021 from different countries/organisations. These are being promptly dispatched/delivered to the States and UTs.

Cumulatively, 18,016 Oxygen Concentrators; 19,085 Oxygen Cylinders; 19 Oxygen Generation Plants; 15,206 ventilators/ BiPAP; ~7.7 L Remdesivir vials, ~12L Favipiravir tablets delivered/ dispatched through road and air, from 27th April 2021 to 26th May 2021.

Major consignments received on 26/27th May 2021 from Canada, Germany, Bahrain (Indian and Bahrain Organisations), Robert Bosch (Germany)

Consignments Quantity Oxygen Concentrators 10 Ventilators/Bi-PAP/CPAP 692

Effective immediate allocation, and streamlined delivery to the recipient states/UTs and institutions is an ongoing exercise.

The Union Health Ministry is comprehensively monitoring this on a regular basis. A dedicated Coordination Cell has been created in the Union Health Ministry to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign COVID relief material as international cooperation in the form of grants, aid and donations. This Cell started functioning from 26th April 2021. A Standard Operating Procedure has been framed and implemented by the Health Ministry since 2nd May, 2021.

