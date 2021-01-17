Update on COVID-19 Vaccination, 1,91,181 beneficiaries were vaccinated

In a major leap in India’s public health history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the COVID-19 vaccine drive in the country, the world’s largest vaccination drive so far.
The first day of the massive countrywide COVID-19 vaccination program was conducted successfully. A total of 3,352 sessions were held wherein 1,91,181 beneficiaries were vaccinated as per the provisional reports. Additional 3,429 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Defence institutions. As many as 16,755 personnel were actively involved in organizing the immunization session sites.
No case of post-vaccination hospitalization has been reported, so far.
Two types of COVID-19 vaccines have been supplied for the vaccination drive:
-
- Covishield vaccine (made by Serum Institute of India Ltd) has been supplied to all States/UTs.
- Covaxin vaccine (made by Bharat Biotech International Ltd) has been supplied to 12 States.
Adequate quantities of vaccines and logistics were ensured at all COVID-19 vaccination session sites across the country. Minor issues such as some delay in uploading of beneficiary list at some session sites were successfully resolved.
|State/UT
|Session
|Beneficiaries
|A & N Islands
|2
|225
|Andhra Pradesh
|332
|18412
|Arunachal Pradesh
|9
|829
|Assam
|65
|3528
|Bihar
|301
|18169
|Chandigarh
|4
|265
|Chhattisgarh
|97
|5592
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|1
|80
|Daman & Diu
|1
|43
|Delhi
|81
|4319
|Goa
|7
|426
|Gujarat
|161
|10787
|Haryana
|77
|5589
|Himachal Pradesh
|28
|1517
|Jammu & Kashmir
|41
|2044
|Jharkhand
|48
|3096
|Karnataka
|242
|13594
|Kerala
|133
|8062
|Ladakh
|2
|79
|Lakshadweep
|1
|21
|Madhya Pradesh
|150
|9219
|Maharashtra
|285
|18328
|Manipur
|10
|585
|Meghalaya
|10
|509
|Mizoram
|5
|314
|Nagaland
|9
|561
|Odisha
|161
|13746
|Puducherry
|8
|274
|Punjab
|59
|1319
|Rajasthan
|167
|9279
|Sikkim
|2
|120
|Tamil Nadu
|161
|2945
|Telangana
|140
|3653
|Tripura
|18
|355
|Uttar Pradesh
|317
|21291
|Uttarakhand
|34
|2276
|West Bengal
|183
|9730
|India (Total)
|3352
|191181