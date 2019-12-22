UP Police: All security arrangement in place to tackle any situation

OP Singh,Uttar Pradesh DGP, appealed not to resort to violence and cooperate with the police.He spoke to the press about action taken so far.

He also revealed details about security arrangements made in the state to tackle any untoward incident.

Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash has said that the situation is normal in the city while adding that the local people are cooperating with the police.

Meanwhile, the district administration has set up a 4-member panel to assess the damage to public and private property during the CAA protests.

