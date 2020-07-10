UP imposes three day restrictions from this evening amid spurt in Covid-19 cases

The restrictions will be in place from 10 PM Friday till 5 AM on 13th July. As per the directions issued by Chief Secretary of State RK Tiwari, All offices, business institutions and markets in urban and rural areas across the state will be closed during the restriction period. Although all emergency services will continue as usual.

Apart from the continuous working units in urban areas and industrial units in rural areas all other industrial activities will be closed. These restrictions will not affect rail and air services along with movement on national highways and road transportation including goods services.

On these three days that is 10,11 and 12 july a massive sanitization and clean water supply campaign will be launched across the state. Through a public address system an awareness campaign will also be launched regarding covid-19 and other communicable diseases.