UP govt signs MoUs with industry associations to create 10 lakh jobs for migrants

Many industries associations signed MoUs with state government on Friday in this regard which will give a boost to the MSME sector in state.

In the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the MSME department of state signed MOUs with Industries and Business Chambers for providing 9.5 lakhs skilled and semi skilled manpower.

State MSME Minister Sidharth Nath singh said that with this agreement the dream of many migrant labourers will be fulfilled due to the vision of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Under this agreement Indian Industries Association has asked for 5 lakh workers while National real estate Development Council asked for 2.5 lakh and CII has asked for 2 lakh workers. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has started the mission for migrant workers with the motto of Har Hath Ho kam, Har Ghar Mein Rojgar means work to every hand and Employment to every house.

A special software is being prepared for the generation of employment according to the skill of migrant workers and the need of industrial units.

Industries sector is also energized with the initiatives of Chief Minister and offering every help to provide employment to the migrant labours.