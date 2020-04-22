UP govt orders complete sealing of Delhi-Noida border to contain COVID-19

The Order issued by the District Magistrate, Gautam Buddha Nagar states that the decision is based on the observation made by the Health Department of the district.

However, relaxation in commutation has been given to government officials directly involved in handling the COVID-19 related services with valid pass issued by authorised official.

Apart from them, movement of transport vehicles, Ambulance Services, specialist doctors serving in Noida based hospitals shall be allowed.

The Central Government Officers above the rank of Deputy Secretary with identity card issued by Ministry of Home Affairs and Media personnel with valid pass issued from the office of Additional Commissioner of Police or District Information Officer, Gautam Buddha Nagar shall be allowed to commute.

Keeping in mind the convenience of media personnel working in Noida, the old system of accepting ID cards shall be in place till 22nd April. This relaxation is valid for media personnel only.