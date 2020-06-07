UP govt. decides to open Religious places, Malls & Hotels from tomorrow

The Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari has already issued instructions in this regard.



Preparations to open these institutions have begun across the state. All the religious and commercial places will have to follow instructions of the local administration also.



The local administration will ensure the security and social distancing arrangements. In religious places only 5 persons at a time will be allowed inside and mask wearing will be compulsory. Offerings will not be distributed in temples.



Mean while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasised on extra ness to break the chain of Covid 19. He said that unlock does not mean freedom.



Following the guidelines Religious places, hotels and malls in Varanasi district will not open tomorrow, but after ensuring security and other arrangements.



AIR correspondent reports that the District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma has said that religious places, hotels and malls in Varanasi will not open on Monday.

He said that according to the instructions issued by the Uttar Pradesh government, the religious places, hotels and malls, who have completed the prescribed arrangements and want to open them, fill up a check list and submit it to the police station in their area.



On the basis of check list the concerned area magistrates and police Circle Officers will inspect the premises. This will check whether all the arrangements of security and social distancing are being implemented or not.



As per satisfaction in the inspection, these premises will be allowed to open from the next day of inspection. The Inspections will begin tomorrow.



The District Magistrate has appealed the people that before going to these places they should confirm it.

He said restaurents will open from tomorrow as per Left and Right lane basis and to the 50 percent of seating capacity.

On violation of rules, drastic action will be taken and the premises will be closed till 30th June, He added.