UP Govt continues to remain on alert to ensure law & order across state amid anti CAA protest

In view of security reasons, internet services have temporarily been affected in 21 districts including Lucknow.

In Agra also, the services will remain affected till 6 pm today.

Notices have been sent to 372 people in connection with the damage caused to public property during recent protests across Lucknow, Meerut, Sambhal, Rampur, Muzaffarnagar, Ferozabad, Kanpur Nagar, Mau and Bulandshahar.

State DGP OP Singh said that law & order situation is absolutely under control and there is continued strategic deployment of forces.

He added that SIT has already been constituted to investigate violence related cases.