UP govt committed for welfare of mango producers and exporters: CM Yogi Adityanath

He said that there are many good varieties of mangoes in the state but they need to publicized. The Chief Minister said that the Government is committed for the interests and welfare of mango grower farmers and exporters in state. He said that to promote the export of mangoes, the rejuvenation of old orchards, arrangement of cold rooms and packing facilities and Bayer-Seller meats should be ensured.

Units of mango based industries should also be encouraged. The Chief Minister said that in view of the special economic package announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, action should also be taken on the possibilities of subsidies to mango growers and exporters. He emphasised on organic farming of mango in the coastal areas of river Ganga .

The major mango growing districts in Uttar Pradesh are – Saharanpur, Meerut, Baghpat, Bulandshahar, Amroha, Barabanki, Hardoi, Sitapur, Ayodhya, Lucknow, Pratapgarh, Varanasi including others. Though there are many varieties of Mango but demand for species like Dussehri, Langra, Chausa, Ramkela, Rataul, Lucknowa, Safeda, Gaurajit, Amrapali and Mallika is at high .