UP govt committed for welfare of mango producers and exporters: CM Yogi Adityanath

He said that there are  many good varieties of mangoes in the state but they need to publicized. The Chief Minister said that the  Government is committed for  the interests and welfare of mango grower farmers and exporters in state. He said that to promote the export of mangoes, the rejuvenation  of old orchards, arrangement of cold rooms and  packing facilities and  Bayer-Seller meats should be ensured. 

Units of mango based industries should also  be encouraged. The Chief Minister said that in view of the special economic package announced  by the Prime Minister  Narendra Modi, action should also be taken on the possibilities of subsidies to mango growers and exporters. He emphasised on organic farming of mango in the coastal areas of river Ganga . 

The major mango growing districts in Uttar Pradesh are – Saharanpur, Meerut, Baghpat, Bulandshahar, Amroha, Barabanki, Hardoi, Sitapur, Ayodhya, Lucknow, Pratapgarh, Varanasi including others.  Though there are many varieties of Mango but  demand for species like Dussehri, Langra, Chausa, Ramkela, Rataul, Lucknowa, Safeda, Gaurajit, Amrapali and Mallika is at high .

