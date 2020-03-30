UP government to transfer financial aid to MNREGA labourers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will transfer 611 crore rupees in the accounts of 27.15 lakh MNREGA labourers on Monday. The amount will be transferred electronically to help the labourers in the situation of Lock down due to Corona Virus. State Government has said that there are no signs of community spread of the virus in state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed private enterprises and organisations to must give one month salary to their employees without any deduction. Additional Chief Secretary, Home Awanish Awasthi said that no landlord would charge one month’s rent from any worker or labourer. On receiving any such complaint, the police will take strict action against the landlord who took the rent.



State Government reiterated that nodal officers in 16 states of the country are helping the people of Uttar Pradesh in their respective areas and appealed everyone to remain wherever they are and follow the lock down. Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar administration took over the JP sports city to convert it into the shelter home for the labourers.

