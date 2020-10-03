UP government suspends five police personnel in Hathras case

The action was taken after receiving the preliminary report in the case from the Special Investigation Team (SIT). The SIT which is investigating the matter has also decided to conduct a Narco and Polygraph test of persons related to the case.

After getting the report of SIT, chief minister Yogi Adityanath suspended Hathras SP Vikrant Vir for callousness and poor supervision in this case. Circle Officer Ram Shabd, Inspector Dinesh Meena, Sub Inspector Jagveer Singh and the head constable Mahesh pal, who were probing the alleged gangrape and death of a 19-year-old girl in the village were also suspended by the government. SP of Shamli district Vineet Jaiswal has been given the charge of SP Hathras.

Meanwhile Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that those who harm the honour of women will be given such punishment that will set an example for future.

In his tweet, Message CM said that Destruction is certain of those who even think of harming the honour and self-respect of mothers and sisters in UP and his government is committed towards the safety of women of the state.