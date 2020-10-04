UP CM Yogi Adityanath recommends CBI probe in Hathras incident

He said the state government is determined to ensure the harshest punishment for all those responsible for this incident. The State government had earlier ordered an SIT inquiry into the incident.

The Chief Minister on Friday evening ordered the suspension of Hathras superintendent of police and three other police officers for negligence and tardy investigation in the case. He also ordered “narco-analysis polygraph tests” to be conducted on everyone involved in the case.

On Saturday, UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi and Director General of Police HC Awasthi travelled from Lucknow to meet the victim’s family. Talking to media persons in Hathras, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said orders for the suspension of police personnel, including the superintendent of police, were issued within two hours of receiving the first report of the SIT team sent to the village. He also assured the victim’s family that the strictest action will be taken against all those found guilty.

The woman died of her grievous injuries in the early hours of Tuesday at a Delhi hospital, a fortnight after she was attacked by a group of men.