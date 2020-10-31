UP Chief Minister asks officials to take strong action against stock holders of essential items | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

State government has also made arrangements to provide potatoes and onions at a reasonable rate to the general public. Managing Director of UP state Horticulture Cooperative marketing federation Dr RK Tomar yesterday launched the mobile van to provide onion and potatoes at cheaper rates to the general public. This service has been started in state capital Lucknow first and after its success the same will be started in other cities also. He said that for this facility the potato will be purchased directly from the farmers and Middleman will have no role in it , so that farmers should also get the right price for their crop.

To provide onion on cheaper rates it will be purchased directly from the bulk market. He said that To maintain the availability of onion and potato and for its sale, help of farmer producer organisations and horticulture cooperative societies will also be taken. In the coming days there will be more mobile vans in the state Capital so that people get maximum benefit of this service.