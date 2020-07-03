UP: 8 policemen martyred during raid in Kanpur

The encounter took place when the police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history sheeter facing 60 criminal cases, in Dikru village under Chaubeypur police station Thusrday night.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sought a report of the incident. He also said that the sacrifise of our bravehearts will not go in vain.

Chief Minister paid tributes to the slain policemen and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to their family members. He also directed the police chief to take stringent action against the culprits.

On getting information about the incident, additional DG (Law and Order), IG (Kanpur) and the senior SP of Kanpur rushed to the spot.

