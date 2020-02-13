UP: 12 killed, 8 hurt in road accident at Firozabad

The accident took place at around 10 pm on Wednesday when a private bus collided with a truck near Firozabad on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

The sleeper bus was going from Delhi to Motihari. The double-decker bus hit the container truck from behind.

The injured have been sent to Saifai in Etawah for treatment.

Taking cognizance of the accident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district magistrate and senior superintendent of police to reach the spot and oversee relief work.

He also issued directives for proper treatment of the injured.