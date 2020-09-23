Unveiling Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Fan Favourite Features at an Accessible Price Point

Samsung Electronics today revealed the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE), the newest member of the Galaxy S20 series. Galaxy S20 FE is a premium flagship smartphone that includes innovations Galaxy fans told us they love most, made available at an accessible price point, starting at $699 for 5G. COVID-19 disrupted the world as we knew it and technology is now playing an even more crucial role in our lives and that is why we created Galaxy S20 FE to deliver flagship experiences to reach even more consumers. Samsung took select features of the Galaxy S20 series, such as the super smooth scrolling display, an AI-powered camera, advanced chipset, hyper-fast connectivity, all day battery,1 expandable storage,2 with a streamlined premium design, in order to create the all-new Galaxy S20 FE.

“We are constantly speaking to our fans and taking feedback, and we heard what they loved the most about our Galaxy S20 series, what features they used most often and what they would want to see in a new smartphone,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business for Samsung Electronics. “The S20 FE is an extension of the Galaxy S20 family and is the start of a new way to bring meaningful innovation to even more people to let them do the things they love with the best of Galaxy.”

Express Your Best Self

These days, taking pictures or videos and sharing them is the best way to express yourself. That’s why the Galaxy S20 FE brings a pro-grade camera along with the 32MP selfie camera including tetra-binning technology that lets you instantly capture a post-worthy picture.

With Galaxy S20 FE’s large image sensors including multi-frame processing, you can take richer, more vibrant images — even in low light — so you can simply snap and go. Night mode multi-frame processing with AI frame integration stabilizes motion in-shot while you record, so you can focus on having fun.

And while you may not always be physically close to the action, the Galaxy S20 FE’s powerful 30X Space Zoom3 lets you get close enough to capture the shot. Editing and sharing photos and video is important to fans, so the Galaxy S20 FE makes it easy to create and curate stunning photos and videos in real-time like a professional.

To reflect your personal style, the Galaxy S20 FE comes in a selection of six vibrant colors to suit every attitude, look and personality with signature design elements pulled from sleek and slim Galaxy S20 family. Colors include Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White.4 It also features a premium textured haze effect that minimizes fingerprints and smudges.

Do What You Love

When your phone is at the center of your life, everything from the design to performance should be a great experience. Samsung equipped the Galaxy S20 FE with an advanced processor and 5G5 connectivity to enable a seamless experience. The Galaxy S20 FE is the perfect device for fluid scrolling or watching a video, thanks to its 6.5-inch6 Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

With 5G connectivity and access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate,7 you can enjoy an advanced mobile gaming experience.

The Galaxy S20 FE instantly connects to the Galaxy ecosystem of products, such as Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Fit2.

Everything You Want, Worry-Free

Samsung equipped the Galaxy S20 FE with a battery capable of lasting throughout the day.8 The Galaxy S20 FE’s robust 4,500mAh battery, powerful AP performance and Super Fast charging ensures you can keep doing what you love, without a worry about battery life.9

And since life can be unpredictable, the Galaxy S20 FE is water and dust resistant IP68 rated. Better yet, when accidents happen, you can rest easy knowing Samsung Care+ has got your back, whether you have a cracked screen, experience water damage or a battery in need of replacing.10

Technology is always evolving, so Galaxy users get three generations of Android operating system (OS) upgrades that keep the Galaxy S20 FE updated with the latest security protection and features Samsung has to offer.

Availability

Starting on October 2, 2020, Galaxy S20 FE will be widely available through Samsung.com, carriers and retailers online. Pre-orders for the Galaxy S20 FE 5G and S20 FE begin on Samsung.com September 23, 2020.

Samsung Care+

Experience total peace of mind and get the most from the new Galaxy S20 FE with Samsung Care+. Enjoy a personal set-up session with a Samsung Care+ Pro, 24/7 dedicated support via phone or chat, discounted screen repair, an extended warranty11 and coverage for accidental damage.12 Add Samsung Care+ at checkout on Samsung.com.

For more information, visit http://news.samsung.com, http://samsungmobilepress.com or www.samsung.com/galaxy-s20-fe.

Galaxy S20 FE Specifications Display 6.5-inch flat FHD+ Super AMOLEDInfinity-O Display (1080×2400), 407ppi 120Hz refresh rate * Infinity-O Display: a near bezel-less, full-frontal screen. * Measured diagonally, Galaxy S20 FE’s screen size is 6.5-inch in the full rectangle and 6.4-inch with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Dimensions & Weight 74.5 x 159.8 x 8.4mm, 190g Camera Front32MP Selfie Camera – Pixel size: 0.8μm – F2.2(80˚) Rear Triple Camera12MP Ultra Wide Camera – Pixel size: 1.12μm – F2.2(123˚) 12MP Wide-angle Camera – Dual Pixel AF, OIS – Pixel size: 1.8μm – F1.8(79˚) 8MP Telephoto Camera – Pixel size: 1.0μm – F2.4(32˚) Space Zoom – 3x Optical Zoom – Up to 30x Super Resolution Zoom – OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) – Tracking AF * Galaxy S20 FE’s Hybrid Optic Zoom combines high-resolution image sensor and lens. * Super Resolution Zoom includes digital zoom, which may cause some image deterioration. Processor 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor– 2.8GHz (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.4GHz + 1.8GHz 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor – 2.7GHz (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.5GHz + 2GHz Memory [LTE/5G]8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128/256GB internal storage 6GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage * May differ by model, color, market and carrier. * Actual storage available may vary depending on pre-installed software. Expandable Memory & SIM Card Single SIM model– One Nano SIM and one MicroSD slot (up to 1TB) Dual SIM model (Hybrid SIM slot) – One Nano SIM and one Nano SIM or one MicroSD slot (up to 1TB) * SIM card sold separately. Availability of dual SIM may vary depending on market or carrier. * MicroSD card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on country and manufacturer. * Use of eSIM on Galaxy device may be enabled by software update or disabled in some markets where it is purchased. Availability of eSIM mobile plan may vary depending on carrier. Battery 4,500mAh (typical) * Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,370mAh for Galaxy S20 FE. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 USB PD 3.0 (PPS) certified Fast Charging for wired charging (AFC and QC2.0 compatible) * WPC certified Wireless charging * Wireless PowerShare * Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 currently available with Wireless Charger Stand, Wireless Charger Duo Pad, and other devices that support 10W or more wireless charging. Sold separately. Actual charging speed may vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions, and other factors. Wireless charger requires power connection. Recommend using in-box charging cable and/or travel adapter for use of third party items may cause damage to the Wireless Charger Stand and Wireless Charger Duo Pad or a decrease in charging speed. * Wireless PowerShare limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones and accessories with WPC Qi wireless charging. Check samsung.com for compatibility. May not work with certain accessories, covers, or other brand devices. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. Speed and power efficiency of charge varies by device. OS Android 10 Network [5G]5G Non-Standalone (NSA), Sub6 / mmWave [LTE] Enhanced 4×4 MIMO, Up to 5CA, LTE D/L Cat.19 (1.6Gbps), LTE U/L Cat.18 (211Mbps) [Wi-Fi] Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4G+5GHz, HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM, Up to 1.2Gbps Download / Up to 1.2Gbps Upload [Bluetooth] Bluetooth® v 5.0, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou) * Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. * Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. * Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. BeiDou may not be available for certain markets. Payment NFC, MST * Available in select markets. Payment solutions and available features may vary depending on market, carrier, and service providers. Sensors Optical Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Ambient Light Sensor Authentication Lock type: pattern, PIN, password, Fingerprint sensor, Face recognition Audio [Stereo speakers sound by AKG]Surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus included.) [Ultra high quality audio playback] UHQ 32-bit & DSD64/128 support PCM: Up to 32 bits, DSD: DSD64/128 * DSD64 and DSD128 playback can be limited depending on the file format. [Audio playback format] MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF [Bluetooth] Dual Audio: connect two Bluetooth devices to the Galaxy S20 FE to play audio through the two devices simultaneously. * The two connected devices may exhibit a slight difference in sound output. Scalable Codec: Enhanced Bluetooth connection under ambient radio frequency interference. * Available only for certain accessories made by Samsung. [Recording] Recording quality is improved with the High AOP Mic that minimizes distortion in noisy environments. * AOP: Acoustic Overload Point Video [Video playback format]MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM [TV connection] Wireless: Smart View (screen mirroring 1080p at 30 fps) Wired: supports DisplayPort over USB type-C. Supports video out when connecting via HDMI Adapter. (DisplayPort 4K UHD at 60 fps) Water Resistance IP68 * IP68 is based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue/dry if wet. Not advised for beach or pool use.

1 Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls, and voice, data, and other application usage patterns. Results may vary.

2 Expandable up to 1TB with MicroSD card, sold separately.

3 30X Space Zoom includes digital zoom, which may cause some image deterioration.

4 Colors and models may vary by carrier and retailer; all device colors will be available via Samsung.com.

5 5G speeds vary and require optimal network and connection (factors include frequency, bandwidth, congestion); see carrier for availability.

6 Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.5″ in the full rectangle and 6.4″ accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera lens.

7 Requires Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (beta) subscription (sold separately, $14.99/month), a compatible controller (sold separately) and sufficient network speed. Other terms and exclusions apply see xbox.com/gamepass.

8 Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls, and voice, data, and other application usage patterns. Results may vary.

9 When using 25W charger, sold separately. 15W charger included in the box.

10 Maximum of 2 accidental damage from handling claims per 12-24month period. Additional restrictions apply. Please see terms and conditions for full coverage details.

11 An extended warranty is a service contract that covers repair costs but is not an extension of the manufacturer’s warranty. Limitations and exclusions apply. Please see terms and conditions for full coverage details.

12 Maximum of 3 accidental damage from handling claims per 12-24 month period. Additional restrictions apply. Please see terms and conditions for full coverage details.