UNSC members urge Myanmar to ensure Rohingya participation in Elections

In a joint statement issued on Friday, Belgium, the Dominican Republic, Estonia, France, Germany, Tunisia, UK and the US asked Myanmar to ensure that individuals of all communities, including Rohingya, are able to participate safely, fully, and equally in credible and inclusive elections.

Expressing concern over clashes between the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army in Rakhine and Chin states, the UNSC members called for immediate cessation of hostilities.

he countries also extended support to Myanmar in fighting the COVID 19 pandemic through economic relief plan, public awareness campaign and other efforts.

The UNSC members also called upon Myanmar to address the long-term causes of the crisis in Rakhine and create conditions conducive to the safe, voluntary, sustainable, and dignified return of refugees.

In order to find a solution to the problem, they asked Myanmar to intensify bilateral dialogue with Bangladesh to find a solution to the Rohingya refugee problem.

The Security Council members expressed appreciation for the effort of Bangladesh in providing assistance and protection to the Rohingya refugees forcibly displaced from Myanmar.

Rajesh Jha/Dhaka