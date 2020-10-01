Unlock 5: New guidelines for opening up more activities come into force today

Starting from Thursday, States and Union Territories have been directed not to impose any local lockdown outside Containment Zones without prior consultation with the Central Government.



There will also be no restriction on Inter-State and Intra-State movement of goods and persons as well.



All activities have been permitted outside containment zones barring International travel of passengers except as permitted by Home Ministry.



Under the new guidelines , cinema Halls and theatres have been allowed to re-open with 50 per cent capacity starting from 15th October.



B2B Exhibitions, Swimming pool for training purposes have also been allowed with strict compliance to the guidelines to be issued by Ministries concerned.



In a major relaxation, States and UTs have been empowered to further relax gathering of people beyond 100 in number.



Post graduate Students of Science stream and research scholars studying in Universities and Central Institutions will also be able to get back to their classrooms after nod from the authorities concerned.



Decision regarding re-opening of Schools after 15th of this month has been left to the State governments with clear instructions to continue with online classes as the preferred mode.



Home Ministry has informed that strict lockdown will however continue in all the containment zones in the country till 31st October.



The National directives regarding maintaining adequate physical distancing at market places and gatherings will also remain effective.



Persons above 65 years of age, people with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, have been advised to stay at home.



Government has also urged to continue encouraging usage of Aarogya Setu App.

