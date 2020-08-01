Unlock 3.0: New guidelines to come into effect from today

The process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended further in Unlock 3. The new guidelines issued by the Home Ministry on Wednesday are based on feedback received from States and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related Central Ministries and Departments.

Restrictions on movement of individuals during night have been removed.

Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from 5th August.

Independence Day functions will be allowed with social distancing and by following other health protocols.

Schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till 31st August.

International air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission.

Further opening up will take place in a calibrated manner. All activities except Metro Rail, Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars shall be permitted outside containment zones. Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations will not be permitted.

Activities in the Containment Zones shall be monitored strictly by State and UT authorities, and the guidelines relating to containment measures in these zones shall be strictly implemented. The Health Ministry will monitor the proper delineation of Containment Zones and implementation of the containment measures.

States and UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain activities outside the Containment zones, or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary.

However, there shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods.

