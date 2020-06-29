Unlock -1 ends tomorrow

The Unlock 1 or fifth phase of lockdown began on the 1st of this month and allowed a phased reopening of most activities across India.

Government also allowed unfettered movement of goods and persons between states and within states.

Lockdown measures however continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones.

Religious places, shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and offices which were closed due to the lockdown were reopened on the 8th of this month in non- containment zones.

Government said they have to strictly follow all the guidelines issued by the Centre so that social distancing can be ensured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Chief Ministers of all states and Union territories on 16th and 17th of this month through video conferencing.

This was the sixth meeting of the Prime Minister with the chief ministers since the announcement of nationwide lockdown.