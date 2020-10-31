United States reports record over one lakh COVID-19 cases in single day | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The United States has crossed 9 million cumulative cases yesterday, representing nearly 3% of the population. 16 U.S. states reported their highest one-day coronavirus infections while thirteen states were at record levels of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.The number of daily infections reported during the past two days indicates that the Country is now reporting more than one new case every second. The COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed nearly 230,000 people in the United States, has dominated the final stretch of the campaign.

