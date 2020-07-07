United Kingdom imposes sanctions on Myanmar Army Chief, Deputy

The announcement was made in the British Parliament by the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Monday. He said that this was the UK’s first autonomous human right’s sanctions regime that allows the government to impose sanctions on those involved in human rights abuses around the world.

However, UK expressed its continued support to the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

Responding to the sanctions imposed by the UK, the Myanmar Army Tatmadaw spokesperson Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun denied allegations of human rights abuse. He said that these sanctions are politically motivated.

-Rajesh Jha/Dhaka