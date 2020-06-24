United Arab Emirates reports 378 new cases of COVID-19

According to the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, 631 new recoveries were also reported, raising the total number to 33,406. The authority also announced one death, which brought the total deaths to 303 in the country. The total number of active cases in the country is now 11,954.

In a statement, the Dubai Government said, as part of relentless efforts to contain the pandemic, authorities are continuing to increase provision of testing across hospitals and centres.

Saudi Arabia recorded 3,393 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total number to 1,61,005, including 54,523 active cases. According to the Health Ministry, as many as 4,045 patients recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 1,05,175. Forty new deaths were also reported, bringing the death toll to 1,307.