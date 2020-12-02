Unit Appreciation Awarded by CINCAN to 12 JAT, INS Utkrosh and INHS Dhanvantari

Lt Gen Manoj Pande, Commander-in-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN) awarded Unit Appreciation 2019-20 for outstanding performance in the last one year to 12th Battalion of the JAT Regiment, Indian Naval Ship Air Station Utkrosh and Indian Naval Hospital Ship Dhanvantari in a formal ceremony held at Dweepika Auditorium, Haddo, today.

In his address to the gathering, CINCAN commended all personnel of the three units on their professionalism and alacrity shown in pursuance of the goals of the Command. The General Officer lauded the formidable spirit of the personnel of the units being awarded and their exceptional devotion to duty with utmost dedication, determination and hard work, especially in the COVID pandemic situation. He congratulated the personnel of 12 JAT for their achievements in the field of professional and sports competitions. He commended the personnel of INS Utkrosh for their round the clock involvement in conduct of air operations, playing the role of a “Life-line” to the populace of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, with the airfield being the primary operating/staging area for the Indian Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard aircraft on the islands. He particularly mentioned the involvement of INHSDhanvantari with its enviable record of treating over 700 COVID cases with full recovery in all cases. He also brought out that while these units were specially awarded, the others units are not far behind and the entire Command stands shoulder to shoulder with all the frontline warriors risking their lives towards fighting the pandemic in Andaman & Nicobar Islands. The ceremony was attended by personnel of all the four components of the Command. All COVID-19 precautions were adhered to at the gathering.