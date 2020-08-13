Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to launch unique Fit India Freedom Run on August 14

In keeping with the current pandemic situation and social distancing norms, the government has decided to encourage participants of the event to run at their own pace – anywhere and at any time of their convenience.

Additionally, they can break up their runs over several days in this period. The total kilometers clocked can be tracked using a Global Positioning System (GPS) watch or manually.

The mega-event will be launched by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on August 14. This event is targeted to encourage fitness among the masses while following Covid-19 protocols.

Individuals and organisations can register for the event on the Fit India website. The event is being organised to mark the 74th Independence Day of India on August 15 to 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2.

The motto of the ‘Freedom Run’ is to encourage fitness and help citizens to get freedom from obesity, laziness, stress, anxiety and other diseases. In the recent past as well, Fit India has organized numerous big scale events such as Fit India Plog Run and Fit India Cyclothon to take the message of fitness to the masses.