Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju calls upon celebrities, corporates, athletes to revolutionise Fit India Movement

The committee, which also included Secretaries of School Education and Literacy, Higher Education, Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Ayush, besides others, shared the initiatives they have conducted and have planned to take forward to make the campaign a wider success.

“I’m very happy to be a part of this committee and it is great to see all the members have been actively supporting to this cause. Their ideas help us move forward. When Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi ji launched this movement last year, based on what he said, we tried to understand how we can take it forward. Today, in this third meeting of the National Advisory Committee, I see so many suggestions coming forward and am proud to see that the entire team has been doing a wonderful job so far,” Kiren Rijiju said.

“The last one year has been a very interesting journey with various state governments, schools and colleges actively participating in various activities. There has been amazing participation for the Fit India Freedom Run campaign and I think this is the highest traction ever for a Govt. campaign. It has been a complete people’s movement, taken forward by the masses,” Rijiju added on the Freedom Run campaign.

The Union Minister also mentioned that the massive popularity generated by Fit India in the last one year can only rise further if we put in more efforts.

“If we add passion to our work, we will be successful. Shilpa Shetty rightly mentioned that with this movement, we have gained the momentum and become stronger. This campaign is an integral part of life, a reality. Fitness and wellness has to be a priority. It is the greatest investment you can make,” Rijiju said.

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra also congratulated all the members and added that focusing on mental health is also the need of the hour.