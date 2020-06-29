Union Shipping Minister chairs meeting to augment Ship repairing facilities in India

He asked suggestion from the Shipping Industry representatives to prepare a robust ecosystem for ship repairing facilities to transform India in a ‘Ship Repair Hub’.

The minister stressed upon the aspects of upskilling expertise of Indian service engineers, enhancing the yard capacity and maintaining the supply of required spare parts which are manufactured indigenously.

Reiterating the vision of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, Mr. Mandaviya called for innovation in the Ship Repairing Facilities with world-class Infrastructure.