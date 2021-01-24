Union Public Service Commission vacancies 296 posts, last date 11 February



UPSC has released vacancies on 296 posts for people seeking government jobs. For this, notice has been issued on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission. Interested candidates apply through online.

Name of the posts: Number of posts

Lecturer: 1 post.

Specialist Grade III: 6 posts.

Assistant Director: 1.

Data Processing Assistant: 116 posts.

Junior Technical Officer: 6 posts.

Assistant Public Prosecutor: 80 posts.

Assistant Professor Public Health: 6 posts.

Eligibility: The qualifications of the candidates to apply to these posts of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) are determined according to the posts.

Date of application: Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by 11 February 2021. Applications have been started.

Age Limit: Maximum age is 30 years to apply for certain posts and 40 years is maximum age to apply for some posts.

Application Process: Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website https://upsc.gov.in/.

