Union ministers visit J&K as part of wider public outreach programme

They include Purushottam Rupala, Kailash Choudary, G. Kishen Reddy, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Prahalad Singh Patel, Renuka Singh, Arjun Munda, Kishan Pal Singh Gujjar, Som Prakash, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Sanjay Dhotre, Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Faggan Singh Kulasthe and Rao Saheb Patil Danve.

The ministers are visiting RS Pura, Chakramgarh, Ganderbal town, Barnoti, Ramnagar, Khoon, Arnas, Poonch, Bhalwal, Balakote, Nowshera, Chanderkote, Poonch, and Manjakote blocks, where they are inaugurating several developmental projects, besides seeking feedback from people about different schemes for their effective implementation on ground.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbass Naqvi met locals in the heart of Srinagar city Lal chowk. Naqvi said there is a positive environment and government is spreading this positivity among other people too by communicating with them. He further said the Outreach mission is aimed to create a strong environment of change with the active participation of people on ground. All ministers have busy schedules for today, mostly in different blocks of Jammu division where they are inaugurating several projects throughout the day, besides propagating welfare initiatives of the government in their public interactions.