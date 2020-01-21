Union Ministers continue to visit Jammu & Kashmir

The Union Ministers are constantly visiting Jammu and Kashmir to promote and disseminate information about the implementation of the policies and programs being made for the all-round development of the Union Territory. On Tuesday, the fourth day of the campaign, the Union ministers reached different areas and interacted with the people.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi called on the people in Harwan, Srinagar. He said that skill development training will be imparted to the youth of Kashmir to connect them to the mainstream of development. Referring to the ‘Himayat’ program, Naqvi said that Rs 16 crore has been released for Jammu and Kashmir and 12,000 youth have been trained.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat met people in Kathua and said that after 70 years, new light of hope has come in Jammu and Kashmir, the people should forget old things and welcome the new dawn.

Giving information about the government’s plans to the people in Jammu, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir is very talented and in return they will get full opportunity to showcase their talent.

Another Union Minister Hardeep Puri was in Rajouri where he informed the people about the plans of the Centre.

The visit of Union Ministers has been welcomed by the people of Jammu and Kashmir. They have seen a ray of hope.

For the first time, the visit of Union Ministers is an exercise to meet the common people and understand their problems. The government is leaving no stone unturned and continuously making efforts to spread awareness.