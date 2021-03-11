Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani Rolls Out Vedanta Nand Ghar Telemedicine Program, Says Company Is An Inspiration For India Inc.

-Initiative to bring healthcare to the doorstep on Rural India

-Leveraging technology to connect rural communities with doctors

Udaipur : On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Union Minister Women and Child Development & Textiles Smriti Zubin Irani inaugurated Vedanta Nand Ghar’s telemedicine programme – an empowering initiative that will bring healthcare to the doorstep of rural India.

The telemedicine health model will connect MBBS doctors, and specialists including paediatricians and gynaecologists, with community members through extensive use of technology and innovation, as the Government puts the focus on health and well-being in the post-Covid times.

The telemedicine programme will roll out pan-India across the 2,000-plus Nand Ghars over the next 3-4 weeks and offer free medication to community members, providing last-mile connectivity for quality healthcare.

Addressing the company’s employees and partners, Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani complimented Vedanta for leading change at the grassroots level. “I would like to express my support and gratitude to Vedanta for the CSR activities which are dedicated to the cause of women and children,” Smt. Irani said.

“The fact that Vedanta is dedicating its efforts towards telemedicine today speaks volumes of not only the efforts undertaken thus far in Nand Ghar in terms of conditional infrastructure or educational support given within Anganwadi systems, but also to address the healthcare needs of women and children and communities,” she added.

According to the telemedicine model, envisioned by Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal, each Nand Ghar will hold health camps every fortnight and focus on creating awareness among community members about preventions and change in behaviour to stay healthy. DocOnline, Centre for Health Research and Innovation (CHRI) and Dhanush will partner Vedanta in this project.

“Grassroot challenges that seek immediate solutions have become the mainstay of the Vedanta philosophy, and this is an inspiration to many in the corporate sector. The fact that it is ably led by a gentleman who has supported women in the Vedanta family gives us enough cause for celebration as I believe that if we truly want to empower women, it is important to enable them towards a better future.” Smt. Irani added.

Elaborating on Prime Minister’s flagship programmes including Swachh Bharat, Jal Jeevan Mission, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the Union Minister said: “The Prime Minister has spoken of a New India and, and it is a healthy India that you contribute towards, for which you have my compliments and gratitude.”

Speaking about her own challenges, Smt. Irani said: “When you have no money in your pocket, you have no option but to succeed. We need to educate women to be more competent in their careers. It is equally important that we recognise the efforts of women who choose to be at home to support their families.”

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said: “Once women are convinced that they are doing the right thing, they can bring about phenomenal productivity. Nand Ghar is focusing a lot on technology and innovation. I am sure that with your support, we will be able to bring 2 crore women to the mainstream.”

“We are fortunate to have a minister like you who speaks her mind. Your presence has been felt all over the world with your focus on empowering women and children. We are fortunate that you have made us a partner so that we can fulfil your vision,” Mr Agarwal said.

According to Priya Agarwal, Director, Vedanta: “It is an honour for the entire Vedanta family to welcome Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani on International Women’s Day, an occasion when the world is celebrating equality. The Vedanta family is ever grateful for your constant support and guidance towards the Nand Ghar project. It was with your guidance that we have been able to reach 2,000 Nand Ghars. We are driving positive change in our villages and are contributing for better outcomes for women and children across the country.”

The Nand Ghar journey began in 2015 with a vision to transform the lives of 8.5 crore children and 2 crore women across 13.7 lakh anganwadis. A dream project of Vedanta Chairman, Anil Agarwal, Nand Ghar is a network of model anganwadis where the thrust is on inclusive development of children, women and local communities. The Nand Ghars are set up in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Women & Child Development.

With more than 2000 centres, the Nand Ghar project is now spread across 10 states – Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Punjab, Assam, Himanchal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The project aims to touch the lives of 4 million community members while directly impacting around 2 lakh children and 1.8 lakh women on an annual basis.

Nand Ghars are equipped with solar panels to ensure 24 x 7 electricity, water purifiers, clean toilets and smart television sets, and have become a model resource centre for the local communities. Pre-school education is provided to children in the age group of 3-6 years. Nutritious meals and take-home rations are being provided for children, pregnant and lactating women. Access to quality primary healthcare services are rendered to the Nand Ghar doorstep and women are empowered through skilling, credit linkage and enterprise development.

