Union Minister Smriti Irani Inaugurates National Workshop on Child Rights

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smt Smriti Zubin Irani has said that the best test of a democracy is if we as citizens, we as a nation can deliver justice to all our children. Addressing a national workshop on Child Rights with emphasis on preventive aspects of child protection issues, organized by National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, here today, Smt. Irani said that the true identity of a democracy is how it protects its children.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that it is necessary to develop the consciousness of the society towards child rights so that they can come forward for protection and rehabilitation of children. She said that Ministry of Women and Child Development has taken several steps for the protection of child rights including amendment in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences, POCSO Act and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act by the Parliament. However, the society is ever changing, administrative needs are dynamic and hence it is incumbent upon us that we evolve with time and be ready with solutions for the challenges, added the Minister.

The Minister said that there is a presumption amongst many that abuse is limited to families that are poor and that the abused children are restricted to poverty but in reality abuse is as much evident in prosperous families. She urged the participants of the workshop that while they look at challenges that emanate from poverty, they should also look into abuse that happens in prosperous families, that happens in powerful organizations and in childcare institutions and how can we not as administrators but as citizens find solutions.

Addressing the participants of the workshop, conducted under the aegis of 75 years of independence, the Minister said “on your shoulders rests the freedom of our future generation so that they may grow without fear, so that they may grow with confidence that if they seek justice, the justice will be delivered, so that they may grow with the belief that what you do today in protection of children is the flag that they will bear for their future generation”. The Minister also stressed on educating children about what is abuse and how to report abuse.

As part of celebrations of 75 years of independent India, the Ministry of Women & Child Development hosted various activities and events which align with the larger vision of the Ministry, i.e., holistic development of women and children, from 14th November to 21st November 2021. These activities organized across the country under the theme of Children Ideas, Rights and Nutrition include outreach activities in Child Care Institutions (CCIs) and Specialised Adoption Agencies, Adoption awareness programs, seminars/webinars on legal awareness, child and adolescent health, child rights etc. The objective of these activities was to utilise the week for generation of awareness about child rights and stimulate the collective thought process of the community at large in this direction.