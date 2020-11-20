Union Minister Shri Prakash Javadekar unveils e-books ‘The Republican Ethic Volume III’ and ‘Loktantra Ke Swar’

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar today unveiled e-book versions of two books ‘The Republican Ethic Volume III’ and ‘Loktantra Ke Swar’.

Speaking to the audience on the occasion the Minister said “President of India has given many an inspiring speech on various topics. All the speeches in this book reflect on the self-confidence on this country. This book comprises speeches on the country’s efforts to fight COVID19, where India is faring much better than other countries, to bravely defending its borders. The book is a reference manual for all. “

The hard copy versions of the books were unveiled by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh. Speaking about the book, Singh said the book contains speeches given by President Kovind from the core of his heart.

The book is available on all major e-commerce platforms.

About the Book:

The Republican Ethic, Volume 3, is a collection of selected speeches of the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind during the third year of his presidency.

Divided into eight sections, the 57 speeches covered in this volume reflect the thoughts and vision of Kovind for building a new India that is forward looking, growing and also strongly rooted in its historical and cultural value systems.

The ideals of justice, equality, fraternity, non-violence, universal brotherhood, inclusive growth and special concern for vulnerable segments of the society are recurrent themes in his speeches. This book contains his vision of a vibrant India of the 21st century, powered by its gifted people and guiding our world towards a safer and greener future.

As the world came to a standstill due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the President had fewer occasions of public speeches. In such troubled times, President Kovind has been leading by example. Staying within the precincts of Rashtrapati Bhavan, he has shown how one can contribute in the context of the ‘new normal’ and live in tune with the nature, in austerity.

This volume, includes a special section wherein the President expresses his contemplations on two great souls, Gautam Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi, and the significance of their preachings, especially in the twenty-first century. An ardent believer of Gandhian ideals, the President reposes utmost faith in the moral compass that the Mahatma gifted to humanity to help it navigate out of its ordeals. It became all the more relevant in 2019-20, as the world celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

These speeches provide a window to the worldview of the President and also an insight into the principles and beliefs he values.